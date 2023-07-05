Trust Co. of Virginia VA Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.67. 86,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,031. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.63.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

