Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 221 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.22. The company had a trading volume of 747,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,876. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

