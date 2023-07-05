Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 345.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 54,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TUYA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 357,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,598. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. Tuya has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

About Tuya

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 56.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Tuya will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

