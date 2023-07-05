Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 5.5%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 183,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 503,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Tuya Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 56.04%. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tuya

Tuya Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 29.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 345.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 54,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Stories

