Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 5.5%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 183,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 503,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.
Tuya Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 56.04%. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Tuya
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
