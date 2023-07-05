UDR, Inc. (UDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

UDR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 275.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 145.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of UDR

Several research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily REIT with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2022, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,390 apartment homes including 554 homes under development.

Featured Stories

