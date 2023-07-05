Ultra Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $60.64 million and $809,178.83 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000589 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,490.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.73 or 0.00914158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00140565 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030654 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18050254 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $587,573.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

