Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Hits $59.69 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $59.69 million and approximately $793,264.88 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,412.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.31 or 0.00859201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00135975 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00019946 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00032147 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18050254 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $587,573.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

