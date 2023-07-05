UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.70

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 1234901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.3469 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.
UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions.
