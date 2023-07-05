Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UNB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $102.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.81. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

