Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,800 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 749,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

UFAB stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 75,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,665. Unique Fabricating has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

