Uniswap Price Tops $5.40 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.12 billion and approximately $86.41 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.40 or 0.00017694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.09 or 0.00331501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012463 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.57933036 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 718 active market(s) with $69,178,170.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

