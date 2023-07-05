United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Shares Up 20%

Shares of United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Free Report) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 19,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 40,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

United Lithium Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

United Lithium Company Profile

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Bergby Lithium Project, located in Sweden. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining cell claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

