United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 645,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $183.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

