United Security Bancshares (UBFO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on July 24th

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from United Security Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $116.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.64.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at United Security Bancshares

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th.

In related news, Director Benjamin Mackovak sold 932,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $6,527,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Security Bancshares news, SVP William M. Yarbenet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,138.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Mackovak sold 932,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $6,527,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,180 shares of company stock valued at $32,198 and sold 947,491 shares valued at $6,626,787. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the first quarter worth $212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 109.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the period. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

