Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Unity Bancorp

In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $170,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David D. Dallas bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $454,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,767,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,159,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 7,200 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $170,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 950,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. 3,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,401. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $236.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.