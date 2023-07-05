Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of URG opened at $1.05 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $277.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 49.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 74,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 42,489 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 82.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,422,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

