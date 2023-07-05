Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Shares of URG opened at $1.05 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $277.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.92.
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
