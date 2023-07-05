Urbana (TSE:URB) Trading Down 2.8%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.88 and last traded at C$3.88. 2,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urbana had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 213.55%. The firm had revenue of C$8.63 million for the quarter.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

