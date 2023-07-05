Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.50

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 7306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. The company has a market cap of $846.38 million, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBP. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 45,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

(Free Report)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.