VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Position Lessened by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,553,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,389,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,159,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after acquiring an additional 61,464 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,857,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 672,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,722 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

