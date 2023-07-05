Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 123.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

