Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lifted by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,116 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.1% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,562,892. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

