Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 4.2% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

VYM opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

