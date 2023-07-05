Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.00. The company had a trading volume of 360,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,040. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

