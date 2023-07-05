Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Raised by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 927.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.