Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Hits New 1-Year High at $236.42

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $236.42 and last traded at $236.08, with a volume of 85806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.20.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.74.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

