Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 183,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 154.9% during the first quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,912. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average of $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

