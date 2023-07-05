Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Position Boosted by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 88.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 188,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 76,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $75.37. 605,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.