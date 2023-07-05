Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s 7th Largest Position

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 118.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.5% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,672,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 147,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after buying an additional 43,928 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $75.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,556. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average of $75.92. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

