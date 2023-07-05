Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Acute Investment Advisory LLC

Acute Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1923 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

