Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Acas LLC

Acas LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $197.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

