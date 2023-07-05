Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Purchased by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VOOV stock opened at $156.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.99. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.63.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

