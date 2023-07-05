Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after acquiring an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock remained flat at $50.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,170. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.