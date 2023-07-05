Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 145.8% during the first quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 67,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after buying an additional 39,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTI traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $220.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,752. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.68. The company has a market capitalization of $304.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

