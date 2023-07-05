Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after buying an additional 460,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,945,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after buying an additional 517,777 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.46. 1,556,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,559. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.68. The company has a market cap of $304.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

