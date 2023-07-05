Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.46. 1,556,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,559. The firm has a market cap of $304.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

