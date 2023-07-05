Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Cut by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 51,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 68,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.74.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

