Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCVX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vaxcyte by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PCVX opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

