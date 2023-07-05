Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.39

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.39 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.48). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.48), with a volume of 64,509 shares.

Venture Life Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2,075.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carl Dempsey bought 100,000 shares of Venture Life Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($48,229.47). In other Venture Life Group news, insider Paul McGreevy purchased 50,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £20,290.40 ($25,752.51). Also, insider Carl Dempsey purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($48,229.47). 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Venture Life Group Company Profile

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

