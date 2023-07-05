Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Sells $791,600.00 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) insider John Nuss sold 20,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,689,777.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Nuss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, May 3rd, John Nuss sold 10,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,763. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of -0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTYX. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 48.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,685,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after purchasing an additional 879,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,628,000 after buying an additional 78,738 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after buying an additional 105,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $42,135,000.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.