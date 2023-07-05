Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,281 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,509. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $222.50 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.51 and its 200 day moving average is $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

