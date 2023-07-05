Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,882 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up about 1.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of Verisk Analytics worth $127,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $223.09. 139,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,579. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,281 shares of company stock worth $3,182,509. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

