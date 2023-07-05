Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) rose 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 15,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 44,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $352.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vigil Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:VIGL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 114.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 31,343 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 95.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

