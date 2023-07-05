Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.26) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.90). The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01).

Viracta Therapeutics Price Performance

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIRX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Viracta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Viracta Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $1.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $5.75.

Institutional Trading of Viracta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 31,264 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.