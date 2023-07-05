Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,578 shares during the period. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF makes up 2.6% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 4.78% of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 477.6% in the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 133,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 110,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JOET traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,234. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

