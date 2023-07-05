Wealth Architects LLC Buys 130 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 60,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $98.30. The company had a trading volume of 782,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $143.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

