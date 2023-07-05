Wealth Architects LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.4% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $45.79. 3,373,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,073,472. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

