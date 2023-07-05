Wealth Architects LLC Has $16.41 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.9% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,012,095 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

