Wealth Architects LLC Has $22.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.14. The company had a trading volume of 146,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,898. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

