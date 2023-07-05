Wealth Architects LLC Takes Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in POSCO by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in POSCO by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in POSCO by 58.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POSCO stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.36. 55,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,034. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $80.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average is $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKX. StockNews.com raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

