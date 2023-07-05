Wealthspan Partners LLC Acquires 4,396 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

